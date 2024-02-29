© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Gabriel Byrne

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published February 29, 2024 at 7:00 AM EST
Award-winning actor Gabriel Byrne has been living a peaceful life in Maine with this family for years. We'll talk about his life and career, from his roots in Ireland to Hollywood—where he made his mark in films like "The Usual Suspects" and, more recently, playing Irish playwright Samuel Beckett. Byrne will appear at a sold-out screening in Camden of "The Usual Suspects" on March 9th to support Finding Our Voices: Breaking the Silence of Domestic Abuse.

Panelist:
Gabriel Byrne, actor, producer, writer; born in Dublin, where he worked in different jobs before becoming an actor as a young adult and moving to the United States in his 30s. He has worked in theater, television and film, and wrote a recent memoir, Walking With Ghosts. He lives in Rockland with his wife and their daughter.

