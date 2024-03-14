© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Maine Calling

Book Banning

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published March 14, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
Books that have been banned on a bookshelf
Maine Public

Debate over whether certain books should be restricted or banned is brewing nationwide-- and communities in Maine are clashing over this issue as well. We'll discuss what subject matter is controversial, why some are raising objections, and how libraries and school boards are grappling with calls for book banning.

Panelists:
Sonya Durney, president,Maine Library Association; research and teaching librarian, University of New England; policy corps, American Library Association
Rich Boulet, director, Blue Hill Public Library
Heather K. Perkinson, president, Maine Association of School Libraries

VIP Caller:
Sonny Dean, Maine children's book author and illustrator

Jennifer Rooks
Cindy Han
