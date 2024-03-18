© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Business and Economy
Maine Calling

Tiny Homes

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published March 18, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
New tiny home in Bangor with shingle siding, small porch, on a gravel lot
Courtesty of Louie Morrison / Bangor Daily News

This show is part of our series "The Cost of Living: Maine's Housing Shortage."

Tiny homes are more than just cute and novel places to live. These small-scaled houses are being considered as one way of alleviating the statewide housing crisis. We’ll learn what it’s like to like in a tiny home, and what’s being done to create tiny home communities in Maine.

Panelists:
Tom Small, designer, co-owner,Tiny Homes of Maine
Caleb Scott, founder & CEO,Four Acre Wood Campground; lived in a tiny home and is working on developing a tiny home community
Anne Krieg, Director of Community & Economic Development, City of Bangor

Maine Calling
