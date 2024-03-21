Attorney General Aaron Frey

Maine’s Attorney General discusses the issues he is currently focused on. He’ll talk about the potential lawsuits by other state Attorneys General over a bill that relates to transgender and reproductive health care. He’ll also address the independent commission's findings on the Lewiston shootings, and other matters that he oversees, from civil rights to police shootings.

Panelist:

Aaron Frey, Attorney General for the State of Maine; serving his second term; formerly worked in private legal practice in Bangor; served three terms in the Maine House of Representatives