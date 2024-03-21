© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Courts and Crime
Maine Calling

Attorney General Aaron Frey

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published March 21, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
Attorney General Aaron Frey attends Gov. Janet Mills' State of the Budget address, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, at the State House in Augusta, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Attorney General Aaron Frey attends Gov. Janet Mills' State of the Budget address, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, at the State House in Augusta, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Maine’s Attorney General discusses the issues he is currently focused on. He’ll talk about the potential lawsuits by other state Attorneys General over a bill that relates to transgender and reproductive health care. He’ll also address the independent commission's findings on the Lewiston shootings, and other matters that he oversees, from civil rights to police shootings.

Panelist:
Aaron Frey, Attorney General for the State of Maine; serving his second term; formerly worked in private legal practice in Bangor; served three terms in the Maine House of Representatives

Maine Calling
