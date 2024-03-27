New Life for Old Towns

Many towns in Maine hit hard times in the past few decades, often after a mill shut down. But some of these towns are now finding ways to grow and revitalize. A new film, "Resilience," highlights three towns that are turning things around. We'll hear from some local leaders about how they are bringing new life to old towns. The documentary "Resilience" airs on Maine Public Television March 28 and also at a Maine Public film screeningat Somerset Abbey in Madison on March 28 at 7 pm, followed by a panel discussion.

Panelists:

Debora Rountree, executive director, Rural Development Initiatives, Eastern Maine Community College

Tim Curtis, county administrator, Somerset County

Harry Fish Jr., Selectboard member, Town of Jonesport; owner, Divedowneast

VIP Callers:

Jim Hauptman, film producer, Resilience; managing partner, Blaze Partners

Nancy Smith, CEO, GrowSmart Maine