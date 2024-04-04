© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Maine Calling

Ice Cream in Maine

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published April 4, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
Beloved ice cream stands and parlors across Maine open around this time of year. We'll talk about the history of ice cream in our state and what makes Maine ice cream special. And we'll hear from listeners about their favorite local ice cream places and flavors.
This show is part of our "Passions & Pastimes" series. It is also linked to the film “See You in April,” about a popular local ice cream shop, which airs on Maine Public Television on April 4 and April 6.

Panelists:
Lindsay Skilling, CEO, Gifford's Ice Cream
Anne Trenholm, dairy farmer; agricultural promotions coordinator, Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation & Forestry; helped create the Real Maine Ice Cream Trail

VIP Callers:
Alec Helm, director,"See You in April" - film about a Maine ice cream stand
Laura Gregoire, Red's youngest granddaughter, Red's Dairy Freezein South Portland

