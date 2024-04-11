© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Boatbuilding

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published April 11, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
Craftsman working on a wooden boat frame at The Apprenticeshop
Boatbuilding has been a vital tradition in Maine from the earliest days. Indigenous people created birch canoes, and later boats were made for trade, fishing, transportation and recreation. We talk with experts about the history of boatbuilding in Maine, what some different vessels are, how they’re crafted—and where to learn how to build boats. This show is part of our Passions & Pastimes series. It also ties in with two films about boatbuilding airing on Maine Public Television on April 11 and 13.

Panelists:
Ellery Brown, Hylan & Brown Boatbuilders, based in Brooklin
Isabella Feracci, executive director, The Apprenticeshop
Greg Rossel; longtime boatbuilder; instructor, WoodenBoat School; author of books on boatbuilding

VIP Caller:
Nathalie Huss, apprentice at The Apprenticeshop, in her second year of boatbuilding

