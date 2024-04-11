Boatbuilding has been a vital tradition in Maine from the earliest days. Indigenous people created birch canoes, and later boats were made for trade, fishing, transportation and recreation. We talk with experts about the history of boatbuilding in Maine, what some different vessels are, how they’re crafted—and where to learn how to build boats. This show is part of our Passions & Pastimes series. It also ties in with two films about boatbuilding airing on Maine Public Television on April 11 and 13.

Panelists:

Ellery Brown, Hylan & Brown Boatbuilders, based in Brooklin

Isabella Feracci, executive director, The Apprenticeshop

Greg Rossel; longtime boatbuilder; instructor, WoodenBoat School; author of books on boatbuilding

VIP Caller:

Nathalie Huss, apprentice at The Apprenticeshop, in her second year of boatbuilding