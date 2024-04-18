Shared Living Solutions

A growing movement in response to the housing crisis taps into the age-old tradition of shared living arrangements. People used to live in intergenerational households, or boarding houses or use communal spaces. These shared-home options are varied, but all seek to alleviate the lack of adequate affordable housing in Maine. This show is part of our series: "The Cost of Living: Maine's Housing Shortage."

Panelists:

Craig Saddlemire, cooperative development organizer, Raise-Op, Lewiston

Coleen O'Connell, cooperative housing and co-housing resident in Belfast; was on the development team of Belfast Cohousing and Ecovillage; resident steward, Center for Ecological Teaching and Learningin Edmunds

Erik Jorgensen, senior director of government relations and communications, MaineHousing

VIP Callers:

Jess Maurer, executive director, Maine Council on Aging

Anja Collette, planning officer, Community & Economic Development Department, City of Bangor

Nora Gosselin,New England Resident-Owned Communities Program,Cooperative Development Institute

