Legislative Wrap-Up

After staying up all night to approve a supplemental budget, the legislature wrapped up its session early Thursday morning. Our Political Pulse team explains what this legislative session accomplished—such as sweeping gun safety measures—and what was left for the next session.

Panelists:

Kevin Miller,State House correspondent, Maine Public

Steve Mistler, chief politics and government correspondent, Maine Public

VIP Callers:

Billy Bob Faulkingham, minority leader, Maine House of Representatives (R-Winter Harbor)

Kristen Cloutier, assistant majority leader, Maine House of Representatives, (D - Lewiston (part))

Susan Cover, digital journalist, Spectrum News Maine