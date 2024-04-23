© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Maine Calling

Legislative Wrap-Up

By Keith Shortall,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published April 23, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
Interior of Maine State House with empty seats in legislative chamber
Maine Public

After staying up all night to approve a supplemental budget, the legislature wrapped up its session early Thursday morning. Our Political Pulse team explains what this legislative session accomplished—such as sweeping gun safety measures—and what was left for the next session.

Panelists:
Kevin Miller,State House correspondent, Maine Public
Steve Mistler, chief politics and government correspondent, Maine Public

VIP Callers:
Billy Bob Faulkingham, minority leader, Maine House of Representatives (R-Winter Harbor)
Kristen Cloutier, assistant majority leader, Maine House of Representatives, (D - Lewiston (part))
Susan Cover, digital journalist, Spectrum News Maine

Keith Shortall
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
