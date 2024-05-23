Jeremy Frey: Wabanaki Basketmaker

Wabanaki people originally wove baskets for functional purposes, but, over time, basketmaking has evolved into more of an art form. Today, some have taken the art of basketmaking to new levels--such as the renowned Passamaquoddy artist Jeremy Frey. His work will be featured at the Portland Museum of Art in a first-ever major retrospective of a Wabanaki artist in an American fine art museum. We'll learn how he honors his tribal traditions while also forging new artistic paths.

Panelists:

Jeremy Frey, seventh-generation Passamaquoddy basketmaker; his work is held in the public collections of numerous fine art museums across the country; he won best in show at the Santa Fe Indian Market in 2011

Theresa Secord, award-winning traditional Penosbscot basketmaker and educator; among many honors, she received a lifetime achievement award, the National Heritage Fellowship from the National Endowment for the Arts

VIP Callers:

Ramey Mize, associate curator of American Art, Portland Museum of Art

Resources:

"Jeremy Frey: Woven" at the Portland Museum of Art; May 24 to Sept 15, 2024

New York Times article about Jeremy Frey and his work (April 26, 2024)