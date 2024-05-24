Fiber artists in Maine includes those who knit, sew, embroider, weave, felt, spin—and more. We talk with fiber enthusiasts about the variety of methods and materials that they use--and what they make, from socks to fine art. And we'll hear about fiber arts classes, workshops, and festivals—including Fiber Frolic, coming up in June. This show is part of our “Passions & Pastimes” series.

Panelists:

Christine Macchi, executive director & founder, Maine Fiberarts; she spins, knits and is an avid photographer

Chris Antonak, fiber craftswoman who spins, knits, hooks rugs and creates footstools; she is one of the planners of Spa Knit & Spinin Freeport each February

VIP callers:

Betsy Dorr; fiber artist who sews and quilts; she owned Quiltessentials quilt shop in Auburn for 26 years; teaches and sells quilts

Dr. Donald Talbot, board member, Fiberart; associate professor and Visual Arts Program Coordinator, Mount Aloysius College; fiber artist whose work has been seen in shows and galleries across the U.S.; his studio is in Lisbon Falls

Judith Daniels, contemporary artist who has been involved with painting, weaving, rug restoration, photography and felting; she creates felt wall art and vessels, among other work

Jill Vendituoli, needlepoint artist; her studio and gallery are in her 1790s-era farmhouse in southwestern Maine