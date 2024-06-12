© 2024 Maine Public
Sebastian Junger: Afterlife

By Jennifer Rooks,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published June 12, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
Award-winning war reporter Sebastian Junger has traveled to many front lines and frequently put his life at risk. The closest he’s come to his own death, however, occurred in the summer of 2020 when he was rushed to the hospital because of abdominal pain. Once there, he began slipping away and say has was visited by his dead father. This experience spurred Junger—a confirmed atheist raised by his physicist father to respect the empirical—to undertake a scientific, philosophical, and deeply personal examination of mortality and what happens after we die.

Sebastian Junger, New York Times bestselling author of The Perfect Storm, Fire, A Death in belmon, War, Tribe, Freedom and In My Time of Dying. He is also an award-winning journalist, documentary filmmaker. His debut film "Restrepo", a feature-length was nominated for an Academy Award and won the Grand Jury Prize at Sundance.

