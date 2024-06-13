The Washington Post columnist David Ignatius has served as a reporter, foreign correspondent, editor and columnist—and he’s the author of 11 popular spy thrillers. His books incorporate timely issues as well as clues for readers to solve. He’ll discuss his latest novel, Phantom Orbit, and offer his perspective on global events and foreign affairs.

Panelist:

David Ignatius, author;foreign affairs columnist, The Washington Post; former foreign editor, and former editor of the paper’s Outlook section