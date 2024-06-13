© 2024 Maine Public
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Maine Public Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Portland Office
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Arts and Culture
Maine Calling logo
Maine Calling

David Ignatius

By Keith Shortall,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published June 13, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
Book cover for Phantom Orbit alongside head shot of David Ignatius with slight smile in blue shirt and jacket outdoors
Maine Public

The Washington Post columnist David Ignatius has served as a reporter, foreign correspondent, editor and columnist—and he’s the author of 11 popular spy thrillers. His books incorporate timely issues as well as clues for readers to solve. He’ll discuss his latest novel, Phantom Orbit, and offer his perspective on global events and foreign affairs.

Panelist:
David Ignatius, author;foreign affairs columnist, The Washington Post; former foreign editor, and former editor of the paper’s Outlook section

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Keith Shortall
kshortall@mainepublic.org
See stories by Keith Shortall
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
See stories by Jonathan P. Smith