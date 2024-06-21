In a new biography, author and journalist Susan Page explores what drove legendary journalist Barbara Walters to compete—and thrive—in broadcast television. She pioneered a new interviewing style, and, by the end of her career had interviewed presidents to movie stars to criminals. Later, she started a new form of TV talk show with “The View.” We’ll learn about Walters’ life and lasting impact.

Panelist:

Susan Page, award-winning Washington Bureau chief of USA TODAY, where she writes about politics and the White House. She has interviewed presidents and reported from dozens of foreign countries. Her previous books, The Matriarch: Barbara Bush and the Making of an American Dynasty, and Madam Speaker: Nancy Pelosi and the Lessons of Power, were both New York Times bestsellers.