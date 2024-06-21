© 2024 Maine Public
Arts and Culture
Maine Calling logo
Maine Calling

Barbara Walters

By Jennifer Rooks,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published June 21, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
Book cover showing Barbara Walters when she was younger alongside image of Susan Page wearing bright blue blazer with arms crossed
Maine Public

In a new biography, author and journalist Susan Page explores what drove legendary journalist Barbara Walters to compete—and thrive—in broadcast television. She pioneered a new interviewing style, and, by the end of her career had interviewed presidents to movie stars to criminals. Later, she started a new form of TV talk show with “The View.” We’ll learn about Walters’ life and lasting impact.

Panelist:
Susan Page, award-winning Washington Bureau chief of USA TODAY, where she writes about politics and the White House. She has interviewed presidents and reported from dozens of foreign countries. Her previous books, The Matriarch: Barbara Bush and the Making of an American Dynasty, and Madam Speaker: Nancy Pelosi and the Lessons of Power, were both New York Times bestsellers.

Jennifer Rooks
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
