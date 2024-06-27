© 2024 Maine Public

Paying Attention to Nature

By Cindy Han
Published June 27, 2024
Closeup on delicate white flower with artistic looking stamens and pistils and green grassy blurred background
@andyjbrand; #observeconnectexperience

Maine is filled with nature lovers—but it takes an extra level of mindfulness to really pay close attention to nature. We'll learn how to not only stop to smell the flowers—but to truly study them and focus with all of your senses on the natural world. And we'll discuss how to capture nature's wonders through photography, art, writing and other methods.

Panelists:
Andrew Brand, director of horticulture, Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens; nature photographer
Jennifer Comeau, author, speaker, singer focused on nature themes; certified Forest Therapy guide
Chris Lewey, executive director & founder, RAVEN Interpretive Programs; certified Maine Guide; master bird-bander, nature photographer

VIP Callers:
Jill Osgood, Maine Master Naturalist
Lee Ann or Tom Szelog, wildlife advocates, filmmakers; “A Peace of Forest”premieres on June 30th
Noah Charney, assistant professor of conservation biology, University of Maine; author of These Trees Tell a Story

