Changes in the Gulf of Maine

We often hear that the Gulf of Maine’s waters are among the fastest warming in the world. But recently, scientists found that the Gulf’s deep-water temperatures are unusually cold. We’ll learn about the causes and effects of these changes, as well as sea-level rise, declining marine populations, and other shifts in the Gulf’s ecosystem.

Panelists:

Damian Brady, professor of marine sciences, director, Darling Marine Center, University of Maine

Janet Duffy Anderson, chief scientific officer, Gulf of Maine Research Institute

Nick Record, senior research scientist; director, ecosystem modeling, Tandy Center for Ocean Forecasting, Bigelow Laboratory for Ocean Sciences

VIP Callers:

Ben Martens, executive director, Maine Coast Fishermen’s Association

John Bredar, executive producer of the series Sea Change: The Gulf of Maine, a NOVA Special Presentation

Resources:

Maine Public is holding a screening of "Sea Change: The Gulf of Maine" on July 27th at Hannaford Hall

Maine Public Television will air the "Sea Change" series from July 26 to Aug 7.