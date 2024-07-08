© 2024 Maine Public

Changes in the Gulf of Maine

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published July 8, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
We often hear that the Gulf of Maine’s waters are among the fastest warming in the world. But recently, scientists found that the Gulf’s deep-water temperatures are unusually cold. We’ll learn about the causes and effects of these changes, as well as sea-level rise, declining marine populations, and other shifts in the Gulf’s ecosystem.

Panelists:
Damian Brady, professor of marine sciences, director, Darling Marine Center, University of Maine
Janet Duffy Anderson, chief scientific officer, Gulf of Maine Research Institute
Nick Record, senior research scientist; director, ecosystem modeling, Tandy Center for Ocean Forecasting, Bigelow Laboratory for Ocean Sciences
VIP Callers:
Ben Martens, executive director, Maine Coast Fishermen’s Association
John Bredar, executive producer of the series Sea Change: The Gulf of Maine, a NOVA Special Presentation

Resources:
Maine Public is holding a screening of "Sea Change: The Gulf of Maine" on July 27th at Hannaford Hall
Maine Public Television will air the "Sea Change" series from July 26 to Aug 7.

