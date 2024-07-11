E.B. White was born on July 11, 1899. We celebrate this beloved author’s work, from Charlotte’s Web to The Elements of Style. White’s granddaughter, Martha White, is among those who will join us to discuss what made him unique, his life in Maine, and his lasting impact. What has E.B. White’s work meant to you?

Panelists:

Martha White, granddaughter of E.B. White; writer, editor

Melissa Sweet, children’s book writer and illustrator; author of Some Writer!: The Story of E.B. White

VIP Callers:

Torie DeLisle, former director of development for Skidompha Library in Damariscotta; she worked on the book Chickens, Gin, and a Maine Friendship: The Correspondence of E. B. White and Edmund Ware Smith