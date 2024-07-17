© 2024 Maine Public

Business and Economy
Maine Calling logo
Maine Calling

Sustainable Fashion

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published July 17, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
Two spools of earth-colored thread on a piece of natural fabric
Maine Public

Maine Rep. Chellie Pingree recently launched the first Slow Fashion Caucus, focusing on making the fashion and clothing industry more sustainable. We'll explore efforts to counteract "fast fashion" --the mass-production of low-quality items that often harms the environment and mistreats textile workers. Slow fashion calls for more recycling and re-use of clothing and other goods. The trend among young people to go "thrifting" for used clothing is part of the slow fashion movement.

Panelists:
Cindy Isenhour, professor, Department of Anthropology & Climate Change Institute; cooperating faculty, School of Economics & Mitchell Center for Sustainability Solutions, University of Maine
Rebecca Goodstein, senior retail environmental activism manager, Patagonia

VIP Callers:
Rep. Chellie Pingree, U.S. Congresswoman for Maine's First Congressional District
Kate Bergmann, co-owner, Peace House Studio
Samantha Hoyt, founder, A Gathering of Stitches

Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
Cindy Han
chan@mainepublic.org
