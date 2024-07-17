Sustainable Fashion

Maine Rep. Chellie Pingree recently launched the first Slow Fashion Caucus, focusing on making the fashion and clothing industry more sustainable. We'll explore efforts to counteract "fast fashion" --the mass-production of low-quality items that often harms the environment and mistreats textile workers. Slow fashion calls for more recycling and re-use of clothing and other goods. The trend among young people to go "thrifting" for used clothing is part of the slow fashion movement.

Panelists:

Cindy Isenhour, professor, Department of Anthropology & Climate Change Institute; cooperating faculty, School of Economics & Mitchell Center for Sustainability Solutions, University of Maine

Rebecca Goodstein, senior retail environmental activism manager, Patagonia

VIP Callers:

Rep. Chellie Pingree, U.S. Congresswoman for Maine’s First Congressional District

Kate Bergmann, co-owner, Peace House Studio

Samantha Hoyt, founder, A Gathering of Stitches