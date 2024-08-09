© 2024 Maine Public

Train Enthusiasts

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published August 9, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
Downeast Scenic Railroad

Whether they call themselves train buffs, railfans or trainspotters, there are plenty of people who go above and beyond in their enthusiasm for trains. They know train history, timetables and routes, engines and whistles. We'll talk with some of these experts about trains and railways in Maine, from scenic rides to freight transportation. This show is part of our series on Passions & Pastimes.

Panelists:
Russ Barber, former president, current vice president, Maine Rail Group
George Thomas, volunteer conductor, Downeast Scenic Railroad; vice president and treasurer, Downeast Rail Heritage Preservation Trust; radio and television operations producer, Maine Public Radio

VIP Callers:
Nathan Moulton, director, Office of Freight and Passenger Services, Maine Department of Transportation
Irwin Gratz, Morning Edition host and producer, Maine Public Radio; train enthusiast
Stephen Piwowarski, marketing director and visitor interaction coordinator, Wiscasset, Waterville & Farmington RailwayMuseum in Alna

