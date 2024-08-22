Race for the White House

It has only been a month since President Biden dropped out of the race, yet so much has happened. As the Democratic National Convention wraps up with Vice President Kamala Harris at the top of the ticket, our experts analyze this unprecedented race. We'll discuss how the contest between Harris and former President Trump is unfolding, what impression the vice-presidential candidates are making, and how voters are reacting to the changing dynamics of the race.

Panelists:

Ron Schmidt, professor and chair, Department of Political Science, University of Southern Maine

Jeanne Cummings, former deputy bureau chief in Washington, The Wall Street Journal