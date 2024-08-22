© 2024 Maine Public

Politics
Maine Calling

Race for the White House

By Jennifer Rooks,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published August 22, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
It has only been a month since President Biden dropped out of the race, yet so much has happened. As the Democratic National Convention wraps up with Vice President Kamala Harris at the top of the ticket, our experts analyze this unprecedented race. We'll discuss how the contest between Harris and former President Trump is unfolding, what impression the vice-presidential candidates are making, and how voters are reacting to the changing dynamics of the race.

Panelists:
Ron Schmidt, professor and chair, Department of Political Science, University of Southern Maine
Jeanne Cummings, former deputy bureau chief in Washington, The Wall Street Journal

Jennifer Rooks
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
