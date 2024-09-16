© 2024 Maine Public

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published September 16, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
The Maine state flag is on the ballot this fall. Voters will have the chance to decide whether the flag with a blue field and emblem will remain as it has for more than a century, or if it will be changed to a new design featuring an Eastern white pine and the North Star. We'll hear how and why the ballot question came about, and we'll learn about the history of flag symbolism and design.

Panelists:
Shenna Bellows, Maine Secretary of State
Dave Martucci, vexillologist based in Maine

VIP Caller:
Adam Lemire, winner of the contest to design the new proposed Maine state flag
Bill Green, retired journalist; served on the committee that selected the new flag design

 

