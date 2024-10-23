Music & Connection

On Public Radio Music Day, some of Maine Public music hosts highlight how public radio stations bring people together in our communities to enjoy music and to provide opportunities to bridge divides. We’ll hear from music lovers from different backgrounds about how music or certain songs have connected them to others in their lives.

Learn more: Maine Public's celebration of Public Radio Music day

Panelists:

Rich Tozier, host, “Jazz Tonight” on Maine Public

Sarah Tuttle, music host & producer, Maine Public Classical

Sara Willis, host, “In Tune” with Sara Willis, Maine Public

VIP callers:

Heather McDougal, classical manager of music and people, Maine Public Classical

Saylove, host, “The Jazz Flower with Saylove,” Maine Public

Renia Shterenberg, executive director, Bangor Symphony Orchestra

Chris Moore, director of music education, teacher, 317 Main

Jazmin DeRice, mezzo soprano, voice teacher, farmer