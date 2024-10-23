© 2024 Maine Public

Arts and Culture
Maine Calling

Music & Connection

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy HanJonathan P. Smith
Published October 23, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
Groups of adults and children playing guitar and violin together
Maine Public

On Public Radio Music Day, some of Maine Public music hosts highlight how public radio stations bring people together in our communities to enjoy music and to provide opportunities to bridge divides. We’ll hear from music lovers from different backgrounds about how music or certain songs have connected them to others in their lives.

Learn more: Maine Public's celebration of Public Radio Music day

Panelists:
Rich Tozier, host, “Jazz Tonight” on Maine Public
Sarah Tuttle, music host & producer, Maine Public Classical
Sara Willis, host, “In Tune” with Sara Willis, Maine Public

VIP callers:
Heather McDougal, classical manager of music and people, Maine Public Classical
Saylove, host, “The Jazz Flower with Saylove,” Maine Public
Renia Shterenberg, executive director, Bangor Symphony Orchestra
Chris Moore, director of music education, teacher, 317 Main
Jazmin DeRice, mezzo soprano, voice teacher, farmer

Maine Calling
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
