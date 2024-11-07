© 2024 Maine Public

Maine Calling logo
Maine Calling

Maine Election News

By Jennifer Rooks,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published November 7, 2024 at 7:00 AM EST
Man's hand dropping ballot into a box with background of Maine Dirigo seal on dark blue cloth
Maine Public

President Biden's address to the nation during Maine Calling's live show is included in this program.

Who were the winners of local races in Maine, and what were the results of the referendum questions on the ballot? We also discuss the importance of the 2nd Congressional District contest, and what else to take note of in the wake of this election.

This is part of Maine Public's YourVote 2024 coverage.

Panelists:
Steve Mistler, chief political correspondent and State House bureau chief, Maine Public
Kevin Miller, State House correspondent, Maine Public

Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
