Maine Election News

President Biden's address to the nation during Maine Calling's live show is included in this program.

Who were the winners of local races in Maine, and what were the results of the referendum questions on the ballot? We also discuss the importance of the 2nd Congressional District contest, and what else to take note of in the wake of this election.

This is part of Maine Public's YourVote 2024 coverage.

Panelists:

Steve Mistler, chief political correspondent and State House bureau chief, Maine Public

Kevin Miller, State House correspondent, Maine Public