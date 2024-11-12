This is a rebroadcast of an earlier show (original air date Oct 16, 2024); no calls will be taken.

Yes, they are dangerously prickly, but they can also be endearing and have all sorts of interesting characteristics. Have you ever heard the sounds they make when eating? We’ll learn about the unique traits and behaviors of porcupines, their prevalence and role in Maine’s ecosystem, and what to know about interactions between porcupines, pets and humans.

Panelists:

Hazel Stark, co-founder & CEO, Maine Outdoor School; naturalist educator; Registered Maine Guide

Shevenell Webb, furbearer biologist, Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife

VIP Callers;

Ai Takeuchi, veterinarian; co-medical director, Eastern Maine Emergency Veterinary Clinic

