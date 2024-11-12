© 2024 Maine Public

Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Environment and Outdoors
Maine Calling logo
Maine Calling

Porcupines

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published November 12, 2024 at 7:00 AM EST
Porcupine with fur and quills looking fluffy, crouched in a field of grass
Hazel Stark

This is a rebroadcast of an earlier show (original air date Oct 16, 2024); no calls will be taken.

Yes, they are dangerously prickly, but they can also be endearing and have all sorts of interesting characteristics. Have you ever heard the sounds they make when eating? We’ll learn about the unique traits and behaviors of porcupines, their prevalence and role in Maine’s ecosystem, and what to know about interactions between porcupines, pets and humans.

Panelists:
Hazel Stark, co-founder & CEO, Maine Outdoor School; naturalist educator; Registered Maine Guide
Shevenell Webb, furbearer biologist, Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife

VIP Callers;
Ai Takeuchi, veterinarian; co-medical director, Eastern Maine Emergency Veterinary Clinic

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
See stories by Jennifer Rooks
Cindy Han
chan@mainepublic.org
See stories by Cindy Han