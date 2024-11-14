© 2024 Maine Public

Environment and Outdoors
Maine Calling
Maine Calling

Native Plants

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published November 14, 2024 at 7:00 AM EST
Tray full of many different newly sprouted native plants in potting containers
Wild Seed Project

It may not be planting time, but it’s planning time. Adding native plants to your yard or landscape is best carried out with some thoughtful preparation. We’ll learn how to successful nurture more native plants in your surroundings, which plants suiti what environment, what can be done between late fall and springtime, and what “slow gardening” is all about.

This show is tied to the Maine Public Television documentary “The Buzz on Native Plants,” first airing on Nov 14th at 9 pm.

Panelists:
Andrew Brand, director of horticulture, Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens
Heather McCargo, founder, Wild Seed Project; educator
Cathy Rees, co-founder and executive director, Native Gardens of Blue Hill

VIP Caller:
Tara Roberts Zabriskie, videographer; producer, “The Buzz on Native Plants,” Moosey Productions

Maine Calling
