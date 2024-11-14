It may not be planting time, but it’s planning time. Adding native plants to your yard or landscape is best carried out with some thoughtful preparation. We’ll learn how to successful nurture more native plants in your surroundings, which plants suiti what environment, what can be done between late fall and springtime, and what “slow gardening” is all about.

This show is tied to the Maine Public Television documentary “The Buzz on Native Plants,” first airing on Nov 14th at 9 pm.

Panelists:

Andrew Brand, director of horticulture, Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens

Heather McCargo, founder, Wild Seed Project; educator

Cathy Rees, co-founder and executive director, Native Gardens of Blue Hill

VIP Caller:

Tara Roberts Zabriskie, videographer; producer, “The Buzz on Native Plants,” Moosey Productions

