By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published November 15, 2024 at 7:00 AM EST
Colorful sky with beams due to the Northern Lights with silhouettes of pine trees in the foreground
This year has been declared one of the best periods to see the Northern Lights—and not just in places like Iceland and Norway. Many people in Maine have already been able to see the striking colors of the Aurora Borealis over the past year. We’ll learn how this phenomenon occurs, why it has been so active recently, and where and how to view the dancing lights in the months to come.

Panelists:
Shawn Laatsch, director, Versant Power Astronomy Center, University of Maine
Shawn Dahl, service coordinator, Space Weather Prediction Center, National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and National Weather Service (NWS)

VIP Caller:
Elizabeth Dickerson, Aurora Borealis enthusiast with Maine Aurora Borealis Watch Facebook group

