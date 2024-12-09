© 2024 Maine Public

Environment and Outdoors
Maine Calling
Maine Calling

Winter Outdoor Recreation

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published December 9, 2024 at 7:00 AM EST
Snowy field with children in snow pants running
Maine Public

Winter tourism is on the rise in Maine, and a big draw is the variety of wintertime outdoor recreation. We'll learn about cold-weather sports, activities and events in the months ahead, and why they're important to Maine's economy and culture.

Panelists:
Jeff McCabe, director, Maine Office of Outdoor Recreation
Hazel Stark, co-founder, Maine Outdoor School
Brian Threlkeld, membership director, Maine Outdoor Brands

VIP Callers:
Aimee Vlachos, teaching professor; program director, Outdoor Business & Innovation, University of New England
Gabe Perkins, executive director, Inland Woods & Trails

Maine Calling
Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
Cindy Han
chan@mainepublic.org
