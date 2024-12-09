Winter Outdoor Recreation
Winter tourism is on the rise in Maine, and a big draw is the variety of wintertime outdoor recreation. We'll learn about cold-weather sports, activities and events in the months ahead, and why they're important to Maine's economy and culture.
Panelists:
Jeff McCabe, director, Maine Office of Outdoor Recreation
Hazel Stark, co-founder, Maine Outdoor School
Brian Threlkeld, membership director, Maine Outdoor Brands
VIP Callers:
Aimee Vlachos, teaching professor; program director, Outdoor Business & Innovation, University of New England
Gabe Perkins, executive director, Inland Woods & Trails