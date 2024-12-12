Useful Giving: Meeting Needs

'Tis the season for giving—but sometimes it's hard to know how to give usefully. We'll learn about the range of organizations in Maine that aim to meet specific needs, from donating furniture to diapers to medical supplies. We'll also hear about opportunities for volunteers to help support specific populations and needs in Maine.

Panelists:

Angela Stone, executive director, Maine Needs

Tade Sullivan, commissioner, Volunteer Maine

VIP Callers:

Emma Gabriele, media relations & special events associate, Partners for World Health

John Zavodny, president, Maine Seacoast Mission

Jenn McAdoo, executive director, Furniture Friends

Mary Alice Scott, public affairs manager, Maine Association of Nonprofits