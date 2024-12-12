© 2024 Maine Public

Useful Giving: Meeting Needs

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published December 12, 2024 at 7:00 AM EST
Person holding donation box full of clothes, with clothes rack in background
Maine Public

'Tis the season for giving—but sometimes it's hard to know how to give usefully. We'll learn about the range of organizations in Maine that aim to meet specific needs, from donating furniture to diapers to medical supplies. We'll also hear about opportunities for volunteers to help support specific populations and needs in Maine.

Panelists:
Angela Stone, executive director, Maine Needs
Tade Sullivan, commissioner, Volunteer Maine

VIP Callers:
Emma Gabriele, media relations & special events associate, Partners for World Health
John Zavodny, president, Maine Seacoast Mission
Jenn McAdoo, executive director, Furniture Friends
Mary Alice Scott, public affairs manager, Maine Association of Nonprofits

