© 2025 Maine Public

Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Health
Maine Calling
Maine Calling

Fall Prevention

By Jennifer Rooks
Published January 15, 2025 at 7:00 AM EST
Person's legs and boots sprawled on snowy ground
Maine Public

Six years after slipping on ice in front of her home, beloved TV anchor Kim Block continues to cope with a traumatic brain injury caused by her fall. Now, she’s part of a new campaign, "Walk Safe," to help prevent others from serious falls during winter. According to the CDC, more than a million people are injured each year from falls—on ice and in the home. Falls are the leading cause of serious injury for older people. We discuss best ways to prevent falls, both outdoors and indoors.

Panelists:
Jason Adour, physical therapist; president & founder, Maine Strong Balance Center
Kim Block, veteran broadcast journalist & TV anchor; traumatic brain injury survivor
Mike Bourque, president & CEO, MEMIC

VIP Callers:
Kirsten Dorsey, occupational therapist; national program administrator for "A Matter of Balance," MaineHealth

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
See stories by Jennifer Rooks