Deportation: Current & Future Impacts

During his campaign, President Trump vowed to carry out mass deportations of undocumented immigrants once he enters office. How have these statements affected Maine’s immigrant communities, and what are individuals, organizations and government officials doing to prepare? We’ll talk with leaders from law enforcement, legal experts, immigrant advocacy groups, business and the National Guard about what deportations would mean for Maine.

Panelists:

Lisa Parisio, policy director, Immigrant Legal Advocacy Project

Aaron Frey, attorney general, State of Maine

Adam Cote, lawyer, Drummond Woodsum; served as a member of the Maine Army National Guard for 20 years

VIP Callers:

Kevin Joyce, sheriff, Cumberland County

Mufalo Chitam, executive director, Maine Immigrants’ Rights Coalition

Zach Heiden, chief counsel, ACLU Maine