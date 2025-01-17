Congressman Jared Golden

Democratic U.S. Representative Jared Golden won re-election to Congress in November, in a razor-thin ranked-choice runoff. Soon afterwards, he was one of ten New England Congresspeople to receive a bomb threat at his home. We’ll talk with him about ranked-choice voting, what his priorities are under a Trump administration, efforts to create a ‘bipartisan select committee’ for electoral reform, his independent stances, and serving in Congress while facing threats of violence.

Panelist:

Jared Golden, U.S. Representative for Maine’s 2nd Congressional District