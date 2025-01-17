© 2025 Maine Public

Politics
Maine Calling
Maine Calling

Congressman Jared Golden

By Jennifer Rooks,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published January 17, 2025 at 7:00 AM EST
Jared Golden official headshot wearing suit with American flag behind him
https://golden.house.gov/

Democratic U.S. Representative Jared Golden won re-election to Congress in November, in a razor-thin ranked-choice runoff. Soon afterwards, he was one of ten New England Congresspeople to receive a bomb threat at his home. We’ll talk with him about ranked-choice voting, what his priorities are under a Trump administration, efforts to create a ‘bipartisan select committee’ for electoral reform, his independent stances, and serving in Congress while facing threats of violence.

Panelist:
Jared Golden, U.S. Representative for Maine’s 2nd Congressional District

 

Maine Calling
Jennifer Rooks
Jonathan P. Smith
