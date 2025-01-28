Restaurant News

We check in on Maine’s restaurant industry—which plays a key role in the state’s economy, generating some $3 billion in annual sales. We learn which chefs and restaurants received James Beard nominations recently, and what food trends and cuisines are showing up all over the state. We also examine what market forces are causing many longtime and well-regarded restaurants to close their doors.

Panelists:

Becky Jacobson, executive director, Hospitality Maine

Ian Miller, chef/owner, Pepper's Landing and Sea Salt Lobster restaurant

VIP Callers:

Jason Eckerson, chef/co-owner, Fish & Whistle restaurant, Biddeford

Lynn Tillotson, president/CEO, Visit Portland

Michael Boland, restaurateur, owner of Havana in Bar Harbor and other restaurants; Restaurateur of the Year 2024, Hospitality Maine

Matt Ginn, former corporate executive chef, Prentice Hospitality Group; part of the upcoming relaunch of Dry Dock restaurant in Portland