2024 was the first year Maine collected revenue from sports betting, taking in about $6 million in wagers. We’ll learn how sports betting in Maine operates and the financial impact of this new source of revenue. We’ll also discuss the impacts on gambling addiction—particularly among young men—and how the state is addressing this concern.

Panelists:

Milton Champion, executive director, Maine Department of Public Safety, Gambling Control Unit

Lori Manson, Problem Gambling Services Coordinator, AdCare, Educational Institute of Maine, Inc.

Daniel Cassino, professor of government and politics, Fairleigh Dickinson University; executive director, FDU Poll

VIP Caller:

Dr. Ron Springel, executive director, Maine Association of Recovery Residences