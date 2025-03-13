Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Environment and Outdoors
Maine Calling
Maine Calling

Skunks in Maine

By Cindy Han
Published March 13, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
three striped skunk images showing closeup of face, side view, and one standing in a field with tail raised and back arched
Maine Public

The unmistakable smell, the distinctive black-and-white fur—skunks are creatures that make their presence known. Maine's striped skunks can be found in trees, fields and backyards across the state. They emerge during mating season this time of year. We'll discuss skunk biology and behavior, what to do if you or your pet encounter one—and some reasons you might want them around your property.

Panelists:
Shevenell Webb, furbearer and small mammal biologist, Wildlife Division, Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife
Hazel Stark, co-founder & CEO, Maine Outdoor School; naturalist educator; Registered Maine Guide
Zachary Olson, associate professor of animal behavior, University of New England

VIP Caller:
Ai Takeuchi, veterinarian; co-medical director, Eastern Maine Emergency Veterinary Clinic

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Cindy Han
chan@mainepublic.org
See stories by Cindy Han