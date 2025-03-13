Skunks in Maine

The unmistakable smell, the distinctive black-and-white fur—skunks are creatures that make their presence known. Maine's striped skunks can be found in trees, fields and backyards across the state. They emerge during mating season this time of year. We'll discuss skunk biology and behavior, what to do if you or your pet encounter one—and some reasons you might want them around your property.

Panelists:

Shevenell Webb, furbearer and small mammal biologist, Wildlife Division, Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife

Hazel Stark, co-founder & CEO, Maine Outdoor School; naturalist educator; Registered Maine Guide

Zachary Olson, associate professor of animal behavior, University of New England

VIP Caller:

Ai Takeuchi, veterinarian; co-medical director, Eastern Maine Emergency Veterinary Clinic

