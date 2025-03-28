Political Update

Join us for analysis of the latest developments in Augusta and Washington, D.C. We'll discuss the the state’s $11 billion-plus baseline budget and it what it reflects about Governor Mills’ priorities. We’ll also examine the impacts of the controversial executive orders and other Trump administration actions. And we'll talk about Sen. Collins' latest stance on federal spending.

Panelists:

Sue Cover, State House reporter and multimedia content producer, Spectrum News

Steve Mistler, chief politics and government correspondent, Maine Public

Kevin Miller, State House correspondent, Maine Public

VIP Callers:

Ryan Fecteau, (D-Biddeford), Speaker of the Maine House of Representatives

Billy Bob Faulkingham, (R-Winter Harbor), Minority Leader, Maine House of Representatives

