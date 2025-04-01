Comic books come in many forms, from the well-known superhero series to manga to graphic novels. We'll learn about the history of comics, and why they've remained so popular among adults and children. What makes a comic book collectible, and what are the latest trends in comic arts? We'll also hear about the stores and festivals that showcase the world of comics in Maine.

This show is part of our "Passions & Pastimes" series.

Panelists:

Rick Lowell, owner, Casablanca Comics

Isabella Rotman, cartoonist, illustrator; founding organizer, Comic Arts Maine Portland Festival

VIP Callers:

Steven Thanos, owner, Midcoast Comics bookstore in Brunswick

Chris Denmead, author, The New England Comic Book Store Owners; producer of past TV series “Untold Legend of Comic Books”

Mili St. John, comic artist, tattoo artist, animator

Sarah Sax, cartoonist, graphic novelist focused on young readers

Kerem Durdag, comics enthusiast; CEO & president, Great Works Internet

