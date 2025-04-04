Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Arts and Culture
Maine Calling

Lessons from a Parakeet

By Jennifer Rooks,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published April 4, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
Parakeet Gus on book cover; image of a speech bubble and of a brain
Maine Public

Gus was a pet parakeet that two Maine-based psychologists adopted and lived with for 5 years. They join us to share the story of how Gus’s remarkable ability to talk to humans taught his owners lessons about the value of communication and empathy.

Panelists:
David Bellows, retired clinical psychologist who practiced psychotherapy privately in Maine for over 30 years; author of Gus: A Bird's Life in His Own Words
Barbara Held, Barry N. Wish Professor of Psychology and Social Studies Emerita at Bowdoin College; her writings focus on discerning truth in psychological science and in our sociopolitical world; her work includes the book Stop Smiling, Start Kvetching

Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
