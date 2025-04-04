Lessons from a Parakeet

Gus was a pet parakeet that two Maine-based psychologists adopted and lived with for 5 years. They join us to share the story of how Gus’s remarkable ability to talk to humans taught his owners lessons about the value of communication and empathy.

Panelists:

David Bellows, retired clinical psychologist who practiced psychotherapy privately in Maine for over 30 years; author of Gus: A Bird's Life in His Own Words

Barbara Held, Barry N. Wish Professor of Psychology and Social Studies Emerita at Bowdoin College; her writings focus on discerning truth in psychological science and in our sociopolitical world; her work includes the book Stop Smiling, Start Kvetching