Maine Calling
Maine Calling

Rick Steves

By Jennifer Rooks,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published April 10, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
European travel expert Rick Steves talks about his latest projects, including his new memoir On the Hippie Trail: Istanbul to Katmandu and the Making of a Travel Writer. He'll discuss his latest collaboration with the Cincinnati Pops, offer travel recommendations, and answer your questions. And we’ll discuss whether the travel experience will be different for Americans under the new tariffs.

Panelist:
Rick Steves, founder of Rick Steves' Europe; producer of best-selling guide books; public television host; writer, activist

Maine Calling
Jennifer Rooks
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
