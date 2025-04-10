European travel expert Rick Steves talks about his latest projects, including his new memoir On the Hippie Trail: Istanbul to Katmandu and the Making of a Travel Writer. He'll discuss his latest collaboration with the Cincinnati Pops, offer travel recommendations, and answer your questions. And we’ll discuss whether the travel experience will be different for Americans under the new tariffs.

Panelist:

Rick Steves, founder of Rick Steves' Europe; producer of best-selling guide books; public television host; writer, activist