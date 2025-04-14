U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree

Maine’s 1st District Congresswoman Pingree joins us to discuss the latest news from the nation’s capital and how the policies of the Trump administration are affecting Maine’s people, businesses and institutions.

Panelist:

Chellie Pingree, U.S. Representative for Maine’s 1st District since 2008; serves on the House Appropriations Committee and the Agriculture Committee; chairs the Subcommittee on Interior and the Environment, the Subcommittee on Agriculture, and Subcommittee on Military Construction and Veterans Affairs