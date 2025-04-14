Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Politics
Maine Calling
Maine Calling

U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree

By Jennifer Rooks,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published April 14, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
Chellie Pingree speaking at a mic gazing upward and gesturing with hand
Troy R. Bennett / BDN

Maine’s 1st District Congresswoman Pingree joins us to discuss the latest news from the nation’s capital and how the policies of the Trump administration are affecting Maine’s people, businesses and institutions.

Panelist:
Chellie Pingree, U.S. Representative for Maine’s 1st District since 2008; serves on the House Appropriations Committee and the Agriculture Committee; chairs the Subcommittee on Interior and the Environment, the Subcommittee on Agriculture, and Subcommittee on Military Construction and Veterans Affairs

Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
