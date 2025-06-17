In his day, acclaimed artist Joseph Fiore was known for abstract compositions as well as realistic landscapes, but today he’s not as well known as many of his contemporaries. Fiore spent summers in Jefferson during the 1950s and ‘60s and drew inspiration from Maine. To mark 100 years since Fiore’s birth, the Maine Art Gallery and Maine Farmland Trust are holding a retrospective of his work. And a film about Fiore's life and legacy will air on Maine Public Television. We learn about the artist’s significant influence and his ties to Maine.

Panelists:

Carl Little, art critic, writer, poet

VIP Callers:

Richard Kane, documentary filmmaker, Kane Lewis Productions; director, Joseph Fiore: The Nature of the Artist

Emily Gherman-Lad, assistant director of engagement, communications, Maine Farmland Trust

Kerry Hadley, gallery consultant, Maine Art Gallery; presenting the exhibit “Fiore at 100: Maine Observed”

Jude Valentine, landscape painter; did a residency at Joseph Fiore Art Center

Resources:

The exhibit "Fiore at 100" at the Maine Art Gallery in Wiscasset runs from June 19 to Aug 24; info@maineartgallerywiscasset.org

Click here to visit the Black Mountain College Museum + Arts Center Joseph Fiore collection

The film "Joseph Fiore: The Nature of the Artist" airs on Maine Public Television: Thu, June 19, 9 pm; Fri, June 20, 1 am; Sat, June 21, 2 pm.

