Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Environment and Outdoors
Maine Calling
Maine Calling

Allagash Wilderness Waterway

By Jennifer Rooks,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published July 18, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
Aerial view of forested land and blue water inlets, part of Allagash Wilderness Waterway region
Janet McMahon

This is a rebroadcast of an earlier show (original air date May 12, 2025); no calls will be taken.

Covering more than a million acres, Maine's Allagash Wilderness Waterway is the largest undeveloped watershed east of the Rockies. It's home to precious wildlife and is popular for outdoor recreation. A new guidebook presents the ecology and history of the waterway, and what changes are in store for this ecosystem in the face of climate change and other threats.

Panelists:
Janet McMahon, ecologist; author of A River in Space and Time
Daniel Dinsmore, executive director, Allagash Wilderness Waterway Foundation
Paul Johnson, fishery biologist with 35 years on the Allagash Wilderness Waterway; contributor to A River in Space and Time

VIP Callers:
Don Hudson, naturalist & conservationist; board president and founding member, Allagash Wilderness Waterway Foundation
Alexandra Conover Bennett, author, registered Maine Guide, professional canoe and snowshoe guide specializing in traditional wilderness travel
Mark Deroche, superintendent of the Allagash Wilderness Waterway with the Bureau of Parks and Lands; Master Maine Guide

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
See stories by Jennifer Rooks
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
See stories by Jonathan P. Smith