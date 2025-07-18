This is a rebroadcast of an earlier show (original air date May 12, 2025); no calls will be taken.

Covering more than a million acres, Maine's Allagash Wilderness Waterway is the largest undeveloped watershed east of the Rockies. It's home to precious wildlife and is popular for outdoor recreation. A new guidebook presents the ecology and history of the waterway, and what changes are in store for this ecosystem in the face of climate change and other threats.

Panelists:

Janet McMahon, ecologist; author of A River in Space and Time

Daniel Dinsmore, executive director, Allagash Wilderness Waterway Foundation

Paul Johnson, fishery biologist with 35 years on the Allagash Wilderness Waterway; contributor to A River in Space and Time

VIP Callers:

Don Hudson, naturalist & conservationist; board president and founding member, Allagash Wilderness Waterway Foundation

Alexandra Conover Bennett, author, registered Maine Guide, professional canoe and snowshoe guide specializing in traditional wilderness travel

Mark Deroche, superintendent of the Allagash Wilderness Waterway with the Bureau of Parks and Lands; Master Maine Guide

