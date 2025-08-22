Music & Mental Health

Music has the power to excite, to soothe, to evoke joy or sadness. It's no wonder that it can be a valuable tool to address mental health. How does music affect the brain? And how can it contribute to mental well being for those dealing with anxiety, depression, dementia and other health challenges?

This show is a rebroadcast; no calls will be taken. It was first broadcast on May 22, 2025, during Mental Health Awareness Month.

Panelists:

Kate Beever music psychotherapist; owner of Maine Music & Health; musician

Daniel Wenger, music therapist; Midcoast Music Academy; musician

VIP Callers:

Richard Riker, physician, critical care services, Maine Medical Center

Amy Stacey Curtis, installation artist, musician; winner, Maine’s Got Talent

