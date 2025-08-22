Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Health
Maine Calling

Music & Mental Health

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published August 22, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
Woman with eyes closed putting on headphones and looking serene
Maine Public

Music has the power to excite, to soothe, to evoke joy or sadness. It's no wonder that it can be a valuable tool to address mental health. How does music affect the brain? And how can it contribute to mental well being for those dealing with anxiety, depression, dementia and other health challenges?

This show is a rebroadcast; no calls will be taken. It was first broadcast on May 22, 2025, during Mental Health Awareness Month.

Panelists:
Kate Beever music psychotherapist; owner of Maine Music & Health; musician
Daniel Wenger, music therapist; Midcoast Music Academy; musician

VIP Callers:
Richard Riker, physician, critical care services, Maine Medical Center
Amy Stacey Curtisinstallation artist, musician; winner, Maine’s Got Talent

