Curt Dale Clark is Artistic Director at Maine State Music Theatre in Brunswick. Prior to joining the MSMT management team in 2013, he appeared on the Pickard stage for six seasons as an actor, including roles as Javert in Les Misérables; The Beast in Beauty and the Beast; Aldolpho in The Drowsy Chaperone; Franz in The Producers; Pontius Pilate in Jesus Christ Superstar; The UPS Man in Legally Blonde; and Harold Hill in The Music Man.

Musical Memory: "There's No Business Like Show Business" Annie Get Your Gun.