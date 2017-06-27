Elizabeth Rogers grew up in Virginia and Japan, spent summers in the woods in New Hampshire and earned degrees in history and art prior to launching a career in communications at Chicago Public Radio. From there, Elizabeth led national campaigns to expand access to dental care for underserved populations. She moved to Maine in 2005 with her husband and two children, received a master’s in health policy and management from USM, and is now a senior vice president at Coastal Enterprises, Inc.

Musical Memory: Kate Bush/Peter Gabriel