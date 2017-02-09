Sally Bliumis-Dunn's poems have appeared in Paris Review, Plume, Prairie Schooner, The Academy of American Poets' Poem-a-day, and The Writer's Almanac. She lives with her husband John in Harpswell.

She says, “I wrote "Heart" on the first Valentine's Day after my divorce. I was bitter and the simple little red hearts seemed to relate very little to what I was then feeling. Fortunately, my life has become deeply fulfilling again.”

Heart

She has painted her lips

hibiscus pink,

The upper lip dips

perfectly in the center

like a Valentine heart.

It makes sense to me—

that the lips,

the open

ah of the mouth

is shaped more like a heart

than the actual human heart.

I remember the first time I saw it—

veined and shiny

as the ooze of a snail—

if this were what

we had been taught to draw

how differently we might have

learned to love.

From Talking Underwater (Wind Publication, 2007).

Used with the author’s permission.