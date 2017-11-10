Today’s poem is “The Wall” by Doug Rawlings. Doug was drafted in 1969 and served in the central highlands of Vietnam from July 1969 to August 1970. He worked for 27 years at the University of Maine at Farmington. In 1980, along with three other veterans, he began Veterans for Peace, now an international organization with 130 chapters and NGO status at the United Nations.

He writes: “back then [Veterans for Peace was]… a motley crew of about twenty we had our first "convention" in the basement of Woodford's Church in Portland.” The group went on a field trip to Washington DC and visited the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. On the bus ride back from that experience, he wrote the poem. “Now,” he writes, “every Memorial Day we deliver letters to The Wall at 10:30am. We have delivered 371 letters so far. We encourage anyone who has been directly impacted by the American War in Viet Nam to write a letter and send it to me via email, and we will deliver the letter. We have letters from medics, from veterans who missed the war, from nurses, from conscientious objectors, from anti-war resisters, from former Weather Underground members, from guys like me, and from children and grandchildren of those killed in the war.

The Wall by Doug Rawlings

Descending into this declivity

dug into our nation’s capital

by the cloven hoof

of yet another one of our country’s

tropical wars

Slipping past the names of those

whose wounds

refuse to heal

Slipping past the panel where

my name would have been

could have been

perhaps should have been

Down to The Wall’s greatest depth

where the beginning meets the end

I kneel

Staring through my own reflection

beyond the names of those

who died so young

Knowing now that The Wall

has finally found me—

58,000 thousand-yard stares

have fixed on me

as if I were their Pole Star

as if I could guide their mute testimony

back into the world

as if I could connect all those dots

in the nighttime sky

As if I

could tell them

the reason why

Poem copyright © 2014 Doug Rawlings.

Reprinted from Orion Rising, Kellscraft Studio, 2014,

by permission of Doug Rawlings.