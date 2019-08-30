Today’s poem is “Girl at the Blue Hill Fair” by Marnie Reed Crowell. Marnie is a naturalist and author of a half-dozen books, including Greener Pastures and Great Blue, Odyssey of a Heron. Her poems appear in the anthology Take Heart- More Maine Poems and accompany photographs from Audubon members in Sky of Birds.

“Girl at the Blue Hill Fair” was written for Marnie’s granddaughter Caroline. She writes, “Every year at the end of summer there is much excitement about going to the Blue Hill Fair… I tried to capture the fairground’s wealth of sights and sounds which can be nearly overwhelming. The visual image of that sweet young face looking for a bit of reassurance remains indelible in my memory…”

Girl at the Blue Hill Fair

by Marnie Reed Crowell

High enough to view the bay

the Ferris wheel carries the intrepid few

above the crowds who flow below

like a river eddying at the merry go round

where a sweet girl clings to her pretty horse

in measured pace of calliope prance

serenely up and down around

the whirling current of carnival lights

cotton candy color jewels of glass.

Like Mardi Gras Crewe tossing favors

to the crowd she smiles and waves,

this bud of a Rose Bowl beauty,

small princess on her palfrey but at every round

a quarter turn too soon I see her lean against

the flow and scan us all in anxious search until

my face she finds, our bond the gem amid the glitter.

Poem copyright © 2018 by Marnie Reed Crowell.