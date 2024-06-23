Today's poem is Personal Essay on Intimacy by Kate Kearns. It is read by Gibson Fay-LeBlanc.

Personal Essay on Intimacy

The woman who has cut my hair forever

washes it in the usual sink, and,

as I'm sitting up, presses

towel-covered fingers in my ears

dries that uncomfortable pool,

deft as a habit.

She's got the moment timed exactly right,

my head upward but not quite.

Our custom is older than my marriage.

Has she been doing that all along

and I only noticed today?

She must do it for everyone. Even so,

it's a comfort she doesn't have to give

and I didn't know I needed,

a touch apart from love,

loving all the same.