Today's poem is lost penny by Irv Williams. It is read by Samaa Abdurraqib.

lost penny

during covid i lost my urge to pick up pennies i saw lying on the

ground or taking books from little free libraries

i started pushing elevator buttons with the back of my hand

and opening playground gates with a sleeve pulled over my fingers

back in the day when there were pay phones everywhere you went

i couldn't pass one without searching the coin return for some forgotten coins

a returned nickle or dime or maybe even a quarter pocketed out of sheer luck and surprise

spontaneous generosity from the god of pay phones

those days are long gone

where to look now that the gods of coin return have retired and probably gone to florida

to bask in the sun and reminisce about the way the phone bells chimed differently

for each nickel dime or quarter

when long distance operators would say

that will be eighty five cents for three minutes, please

and you were connected to a distant lover

for three wonderful minutes of sheer luck and surprise