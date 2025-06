Today's poem is Saltwater I. by Josie Ellis. It is read by Samaa Abdurraqib.

Saltwater I.

Veins:

my own city system

carrying something that feels like saltwater

through me.

One pump,

two,

three.

Breathe.

I am made of oceans:

In my thinking,

feeling,

speaking,

in my tidal chart days.

I am governed by something more than me.

Memories—

a young girl

admiring the blue;

carefully perched

on its edge.

I will wade now,

and swim in the depths.

I want to return to the thing

that fills me.